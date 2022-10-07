October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome

Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.

The lineup of games in the October Platinum Collection includes AAA and indie games from various genres, including FPS titles like Wolfenstein: New Blood, Severed Steel, and Perfect Heist 2. If you’re into RPGs, there are the tactical roguelike dungeon crawlers Obsidian Prince and Defend the Rook and soulslike first-person hack-and-slasher Elderborn.

Meanwhile, simulation fans should check out PC Building Simulator. There’s plenty more to pick from, including racing games, platformers, and puzzle games. Check the full October Platinum Collection lineup below, or head over to Fanatical to build your bundle.

Platinum Collection: Build Your Own Bundle October