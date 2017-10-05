October's New My Nintendo Rewards For Switch, 3DS, And Wii U Owners Revealed

Nintendo has added a handful of new rewards to the My Nintendo program. As usual, this batch consists of discounts on a selection of great titles for both 3DS and Wii U.

On 3DS, My Nintendo members can now get 40% off of the handheld's second Zelda remake, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, one of the best installments in the long-running series. In addition to that, New 3DS owners can get 40% off of Monolith Soft's sprawling open-world JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3D, as well as discounts on Yoshi's New Island, Brain Age: Concentration Training, and the Puzzles & Dragons Z + Puzzles & Dragons: Super Mario Bros. Edition dual-pack.

Wii U owners, on the other hand, have a slate of Virtual Console discounts to choose from. Rail shooter fans can redeem their points for savings on the frantic N64 shooter Sin & Punishment and its Wii sequel, Sin & Punishment: Star Successor. Those who prefer RPGs can find discounts on the Game Boy Advance classic Golden Sun and its followup, Golden Sun: The Lost Age. Finally, My Nintendo users who have missed out on the original Splatoon can download it for 20% off. You can find the full list of new rewards below.

3DS My Nintendo Rewards

Brain Age: Concentration Training -- 30% off (70 Gold points)

Kersploosh -- 40% off (10 Gold points)

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D -- 40% off (120 Gold points)

Puzzles & Dragons Z + Puzzles & Dragons: Super Mario Bros. Edition -- 30% off (70 Gold points)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3D -- 40% off (120 Gold points)

Yoshi's New Island -- 20% off (400 Platinum points)

Wii U My Nintendo Rewards

Golden Sun -- 30% off (240 Platinum points)

Golden Sun: The Lost Age -- 40% off (30 Gold points)

Sin & Punishment -- 30% off (360 Platinum points)

Sin & Punishment: Star Successor -- 40% off (60 Gold points)

Splatoon -- 20% off (90 Gold points)

In addition to these, Nintendo recently added a handful of popular indie games to the My Nintendo rewards catalog that members can download for free, including Bit.Trip Presents Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien, Art of Balance, and Zen Pinball 3D. You can find the full list of the rewards that are currently available here.