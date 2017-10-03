October's Free PS Plus Games Now Available On PS4, PS3, Vita

Today marks the first Tuesday of October, and that means Sony has launched the month's lineup of PlayStation Plus freebies. PS Plus members can now download six more free games across PS4, PS3, and Vita.

The biggest of the bunch is easily on PS4, where subscribers can now get Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for free. The stellar final entry from series creator Hideo Kojima presents players with an open world and some excellent stealth mechanics, as you can read about in our 10/10 Phantom Pain review. Appropriately for Halloween month, it's joined by Amnesia Collection, a compilation of two different horror games: Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs.

PS4 owners actually get a total of four games in October, as both Vita games--Hue and Sky Force Anniversary--support Cross-Buy. PS3 owners, meanwhile, get a total of three; Cross-Buy brings them Sky Force in addition to Hustle Kings and Monster Jam Battlegrounds.

If you haven't already claimed the bonus free game That's You, it leaves PS Plus on October 24; PSVR game RIGS is free until November 7. An additional bonus will be introduced in October for Plus members, as they'll get closed beta access to Hand of the Gods, the spin-off of Smite. Until November 14, you can also get a free Plus Pack that consists of a special Galactic Invader Leader skin for Ah Puch, a card back, a player icon, and five Core Packs.

October's free PS Plus games are available now. You can grab them through the respective systems or on the PlayStation Store website.

October 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games

PS4

Amnesia Collection

Hue

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Sky Force Anniversary

PS3

Hustle Kings

Monster Jam Battlegrounds

Sky Force Anniversary

Vita