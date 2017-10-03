October's 18 New PlayStation Now Titles Include Horror Games For Halloween

Sony has added another batch of PS4 games to PlayStation Now in North America. October brings 18 new titles to the streaming service, including a number of horror games that arrive just in time for Halloween.

Among the Halloween-themed additions to the service this month are Dead Island: Definitive Edition, the first-person mystery game The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, the acclaimed survival horror game Soma, and the atmospheric side-scrolling adventure Deadlight: Director's Cut. Outside of horror, this month also adds the mind-bending puzzle-platformer The Swapper, as well as Divinity: Original Sin, the predecessor to this year's universally acclaimed Original Sin II. You can find the full list of new PS Now titles at the bottom of this story.

PS Now offers subscribers unlimited access to a library of over 500 titles for as long as they have an active subscription. The first batch of PS4 games were added to the service back in July and included Killzone: Shadow Fall, Broken Age, God of War III Remastered, and Ultra Street Fighter IV. That was followed by 19 more PS4 titles in August. You can find the full list of PS Now games here.

PS Now is available for PS4 and PC and costs $20 per month to subscribe. If you're curious about trying the service, Sony is also offering a seven-day free trial for first-time users.

New PS4 Games On PS Now In October

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Soma

Deadlight: Director's Cut

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition

Blood Bowl 2

The Swapper

Toukiden: Kiwami

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Edition

Whispering Willows

Extreme Exorcism

Styx: Master of Shadows

Technomancer

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders

Most Popular PS Now Titles In September