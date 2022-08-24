Obsidian's Pentiment Launches November 15 For PC And Xbox

Obsidian Entertainment has announced that its upcoming narrative adventure game Pentiment will release on November 15 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, Pentiment was announced back in June during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and is being helmed by director Josh Sawyer. The game is a murder mystery set in the 16th century featuring a 2D art style and an illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts.

Players will take the role of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of the murder mystery, surrounded by scandals in the Bavarian Alps over the course of 25 years.

Choice-driven storytelling is a big part of Pentiment, so during their journey, players will need to pay attention and sort through the information they're given in order to make the right decisions.

Early gameplay shows the player interacting with NPCs in the stylised world, and one instance even asks them to pick a background that will affect their character's choices going forward. Examples include a Craftsman, Hedonist, Bookworm, Rapscallion, and Businessman, each with their own description that will change how they're perceived.

Maler also has the wits and skills to expose the killers, "but each decision he makes has lasting consequences and inexorably draws him closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy."