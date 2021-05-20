Obama Asked If There Was A Secret Government Lab Holding Alien Specimens

Former United States President Barack Obama has revealed that, upon becoming elected as the 44rd President in 2009, he asked about aliens. On James Corden's late night show, Obama said he asked people in the know if there was a secret alien lab somewhere that was holding alien specimens. He was told there was not.

"When it comes to aliens, there's some things that I just can't tell you on air," Obama said. "The truth is, when I came into office, I asked. 'Is there a lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens...?' They did a little bit of research and the answer was no."

On a more serious note, Obama acknowledged the recent disclosures by the United States government about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. He said he's aware that there are objects out there that we can't explain.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, there's footage and records of objects in the sky that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern," he said.

This came up after 60 Minutes aired in in-depth segment featuring new footage of unknown objects flying through the air that could not be explained. Lieutenant Ryan Graves told CBS that US pilots training off the Atlantic coast saw these objects every day for a couple years.

US intelligence agencies are expected to release a report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena to Congress in June. This report is expected to contain details from the Pentagon about what it knows about these flying objects.

In 2020, the Pentagon declassified multiple videos recorded by Navy pilots that showed aerial phenomena that could not be explained.

Also in 2020, Bernie Sanders said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he promised to tell the world about aliens if he was elected President. He was not, and it all remains a mystery, at least for now.

