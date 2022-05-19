NYC Mayor Says Overwatch's Hanzo Is Garbage

Wish this were clickbait, but it's not.

By on

Comments

It's rare to see a politician express opinions on video games, or at least somewhat informed opinions. NYC Mayor Eric Adams decided to break precedent and throw in his two cents about one Overwatch character in particular--Hanzo.

In response to New York's Overwatch League team, NY Excelsior, welcoming him as an honorary member, Adams tweeted, "I couldn't mash the send button fast enough--I may not be a gaming expert, but at least I’m not garbage like Hanzo!" Thanks, Mayor Adams, for your input.

It's unclear what being an "honorary member" of NY Excelsior entails for Mayor Adams. But Adam's support for NYC's own esports team is in line with his agenda to make NYC "a global hub for the digital games industry," according to a press document released by his office. He also supported the City University of New York (CUNY)'s initiative to create a new Bachelor's Degree program in Digital Game Design.

"New York City has always been the center of innovation, but it is time that New York City level up and finally became a leader in the digital gaming space," said Mayor Adams on CUNY's new program. "It's time to take advantage of all the talent we have here in New York by investing in the future of gaming. This $2 million investment will help us reach more than 1,000 students over the next three years and diversify the gaming field. This is how we get stuff done for our young people and for New York City!"

Anyways, do you think Hanzo is garbage? Sound off in the comments.

