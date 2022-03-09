Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti Rumored To Launch On March 29

Announced during CES 2022, Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti is now rumored to launch on March 29.

Nvidia hasn't officially revealed any info, but Videocardz obtained and shared a report detailing the tech company's internal embargoed info. It included the launch date of the RTX 3090 Ti, as well as confirmation that the product would be immediately available on-shelf at 6 AM PT on March 29. Reviews will apparently go live the same day.

RTX 3090 Ti's price is unknown right now. But judging by RTX 3090's $1,500 price tag, the RTX 3090 Ti will only be more expensive than that, not less. And that's if you can snag one at MSRP--undoubtedly the price will be even higher when purchasing from resellers.

The RTX 3090 Ti is beefy--it's faster than the 3090 with 24 GB of GDDR6x VRAM at 21 Gbps. It will also boast 40 teraflops of performance, which means it has more graphical power than RTX 3090's 36 teraflops.

There's still a lot of guesswork around the 3090 Ti, such as how much power it will need and what power connector it will have--though there are plenty of rumors floating around. We'll need to wait until Nvidia actually announces RTX 3090 Ti's full specs to get a full picture of the GPU.