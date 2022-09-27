Nvidia's New GeForce Drivers Will Optimize Your PC For Overwatch 2, Spider-Man Remastered, And More

Nvidia has released a new set of Game Ready driver software for a number of games, including Overwatch 2 ahead of its early access launch on October 4. Once installed, the drivers will optimize performance on Nvidia GPU hardware for several games and offer support for new G-Sync compatible gaming monitors.

For Overwatch 2, players can expect faster target acquisition, quicker reaction times, and more polished aiming precision thanks to Nvidia Reflex support. On the technical side, increased frame rates with faster graphics cards and more motion clarity when using a compatible 360Hz G-Sync monitor will also be available.

If you're upgrading to one of the new Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs, you'll be able to run the game at 360fps and higher at a resolution of 2560x1440p. To get the game-ready drivers, simply install the GeForce Experience app on your PC, and select the update from inside that program or download them directly from Nvidia.

Here's the full list of games that the new update targets:

Overwatch 2

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed

F1 Manager 2022

Farthest Frontier

Inside the Backrooms

Isonzo

Lego Brawls

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Metal: Hellsinger

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

Saints Row (2022)

Scathe

Steelrising

Two Point Campus

Way of the Hunter

Microsoft Flight Simulator players can also leverage their Nvidia GPU to provide plenty of graphical power without taxing their PC too much, as the update includes DLSS 2 support for Asobo Studio's flying game. The Nvidia RTX 40-series goes on sale in October, but don't expect the hardware to get cheaper in time. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently confirmed that high prices are here to stay, with the new hardware starting at $900 for the RTX 4080 12GB version and going up to $1600 for the flagship RTX 4090.