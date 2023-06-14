Nvidia's $299 RTX 4060 Is Launching Early

Nvidia has officially confirmed that its GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card will be available starting June 29 for $299, as originally noticed by WCCFTech. The card was originally set to release in July alongside the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, but the two will now release independently.

Nvidia has been in a bit of a tight spot lately. Despite being the biggest maker of discrete graphics cards, they've been going through the wringer with cards that are either hugely expensive--$1600 for the RTX 4090--or aren't offering a meaningful improvement over their predecessors, as is the case with the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, which performs very similarly to the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti under most conditions for a $400 asking price.

The GeForce RTX 4060 will now be available to order starting June 29, at 6AM Pacific.

Learn more 👉 https://t.co/h53oSeQ6vQ pic.twitter.com/E6RjbwBMOD — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) June 14, 2023

The RTX 4060's $299 price tag makes it the most affordable of Nvidia's cards. With the same 8GB of memory, the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB has been generally regarded as a disappointment by tech blogs and tech YouTube channels, with the lower amount of memory crippling the new card's processing power. With a cheaper price tag and a better match in terms of processing power, the RTX 4060 could make for an appealing option if the performance matches up.

Meanwhile, AMD's new cards in its Radeon RX line, like the Radeon RX 7600, have shown both substantial improvements over their predecessors and good performance compared to equivalent Nvidia offerings, while sporting a lower price.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 will ship with 8GB of GDDR5 memory on a 128-bit memory interface. The AD107-400 Ada Lovelace GPU sports 3072 CUDA cores, a base clock of 1.83 GHz, and a boost clock of 2.31 GHz. The GPU features third-generation ray-tracing cores and fourth-generation Tensor cores, as well as support for DLSS3.