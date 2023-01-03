Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Launches This Week

Nvidia has announced that the 4070 Ti will be available on January 5 and will retail at $799. According to Nvidia, the RTX 4070 Ti is up to three times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, while using less power. Thanks to Ada Lovelace architecture innovations and Nvidia DLSS, the 4070 uses 43% percent less power on average.

Like its more expensive relatives, RTX 4070 Ti is capable of running at over 120 frames per second at 1440p. As seen on Nvidia, its memory size is smaller, with 12GB compared to the 4090's 24GB and the 4080's 16GB. Nvidia also promises that the GPU's dual AV1 encoders will help cut rendering time for video editors, with up to two times video export speed.

The stats are also impressive compared to older cards. For example, it has 12 times the relative performance of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Other features of RTX 40 Series are included with the purchase of a 4070, such as reducing latency with Nvidia Reflex or various improvements and innovations under the GeForce brand.

Nvidia originally planned to release two GPUs under the 4080 designation, one with 16GB and the other 12GB. After complaints about the naming convention, Nvidia "unlaunched" the 12GB.

If you want to try a grab a RTX 4070 Ti before they inevitably sell out, you'll want to check out Nvidia's Product Finder as soon as it launches on January 5 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. Unlike many other Nvidia cards, the RTX 4070 Ti has no Founders' Edition.