E3 2021 Every Confirmed Game Breath of The Wild 2 Destiny 2 Patch Notes Prime Day 2021 Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg King of Fighters XV Delayed

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Goes On Sale For $1200, Immediately Sells Out

Shocking no one, Nvidia's newest graphics card, the RTX 3080 Ti, sold out almost instantly after being listed for sale.

By on

2 Comments

We've got good news for you PC gamers that have been looking to upgrade your GPU: The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti goes on sale today...wait, never mind. Yes, despite Nvidia's attempts to curtail the existing GPU shortage with new releases and anti-crypto mining measures, the highly-anticipated card sold out almost immediately after being listed for sale on Thursday, June 3.

As the Ti version of the already-out RTX 3080, this new card is slated halfway between the 3080 and the 3090, which is the most powerful card in the 30-series. In our review of the RTX 3080 Ti, tech critic Alessandro Barbosa noted that the card delivers very similar performance to the $1500 3090, but he also wondered if anyone would be able to find one.

Click To Unmute
  1. Samurai Warriors 5 First Mission Gameplay
  2. NEO The World Ends With You Gameplay
  3. Mario Golf: Super Rush - The Final Preview
  4. Palia Announcement Trailer
  5. Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Teaser Trailer
  6. The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates Of Oblivion Cinematic Launch Trailer
  7. Valorant - Official "DUALITY" Cinematic Lore Trailer
  8. Necromunda: Hired Gun – Launch Trailer
  9. Far Cry VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch Trailer
  10. E3 2021 Hype, Speculation, What We Want To See | GameSpot After Dark
  11. Crypt TV's Woman In The Book Exclusive Trailer
  12. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Which Nvidia 30 Series Card Is Right For You? (RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070)

Many industry observers were hoping that the RTX 3080 Ti's release would help deal with the existing GPU shortage, which is driven in part by the ongoing pandemic and a global dearth of semiconductors. Nvidia also announced that the card would have the Lite Hash Rate feature, which makes it less useful for mining cryptocurrency like Ethereum. Best Buy recently stated that they would only sell the Founders Edition of the cards in-person to help fight the bots who snatch the cards up .While such measures may alleviate the shortage in the long term, in the short term, it appears that the RTX 3080 Ti will be just as difficult to buy as other cards in the 30-series.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gaming Tech
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)