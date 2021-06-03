Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Goes On Sale For $1200, Immediately Sells Out

We've got good news for you PC gamers that have been looking to upgrade your GPU: The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti goes on sale today...wait, never mind. Yes, despite Nvidia's attempts to curtail the existing GPU shortage with new releases and anti-crypto mining measures, the highly-anticipated card sold out almost immediately after being listed for sale on Thursday, June 3.

As the Ti version of the already-out RTX 3080, this new card is slated halfway between the 3080 and the 3090, which is the most powerful card in the 30-series. In our review of the RTX 3080 Ti, tech critic Alessandro Barbosa noted that the card delivers very similar performance to the $1500 3090, but he also wondered if anyone would be able to find one.

Many industry observers were hoping that the RTX 3080 Ti's release would help deal with the existing GPU shortage, which is driven in part by the ongoing pandemic and a global dearth of semiconductors. Nvidia also announced that the card would have the Lite Hash Rate feature, which makes it less useful for mining cryptocurrency like Ethereum. Best Buy recently stated that they would only sell the Founders Edition of the cards in-person to help fight the bots who snatch the cards up .While such measures may alleviate the shortage in the long term, in the short term, it appears that the RTX 3080 Ti will be just as difficult to buy as other cards in the 30-series.