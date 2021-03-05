Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti For Laptops Leaked By ASUS

ASUS may have accidentally leaked the existence of a fourth Nvidia GPU set to release for laptops, listing the unannounced RTX 3050 Ti as an option for one of its upcoming laptops.

The product listing for the ASUS TUF Dash F15, spotted by Videocardz, lists configurations featuring two RTX models already available for laptops, namely the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070. But its third configuration mentions the RTX 3050 Ti, with the listing mentioning that the GPU will feature just 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Clock speeds and power consumption are not disclosed on the listing.

This would make the RTX 3050 Ti the most entry-level Ampere GPU Nvidia has released thus far, especially with such a restrictive memory allocation (for reference, the incredibly popular GTX 970 featured 4GB of VRAM, albeit with much slower memory). The RTX 3060 for laptops was already stretching it with just 6GB of VRAM, making it a tough sell for modern gaming on the go.

The overall performance of the RTX 3050 Ti will likely be just as confusing as the rest of the Ampere laptop line, now that Nvidia has done away with its Max-Q branding. The company has started forcing AIB laptop makers to specifically specify power consumption and core clock speeds of its GPUs to make real-world performance clearer, but determining just how powerful a laptop with any of these GPUs can be is trickier than it should be.

If the RTX 3050 Ti is already showing up in product listing then you can expect Nvidia to make an official announcement soon. This follows AMD's announcement of its RX 6700 XT earlier this week, during which it teased 6000 series laptop GPU news soon.