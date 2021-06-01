Nvidia Reveals Release Dates And Pricing For GeForce RTX 3080 Ti And 3070 Ti

Nvidia has announced its newest gaming graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, as part of its keynote presentation at the Computex 2021 virtual event. The 3080 Ti is set to launch on June 3 at a price of $1199, while the 3070 Ti will be available on June 10 for $599--if you're lucky.

Nvidia is calling the 3080 Ti its "new flagship gaming GPU," with specs that almost rival the top-of-the-line 3090, Cnet reports. It boasts more cores than the base 3080, including 80 RT cores, 10,240 CUDA cores, and 320 Tensor cores. Its memory has also been upgraded to 12GB GDDR6X, a step up from the 3080, while not quite reaching the 3090's 24GB.

You can watch the full reveal, along with a preview of DOOM Eternal running at 4K with ray tracing and DLSS enabled, around 32 minutes into the video above.

The 3070 Ti's specs are a lot closer to the 3070, though it's been given a major memory upgrade from GDDR6 to GDDR6X. While Nvidia didn't compare the cards to any in its current generation lineup, it said that the RTX 3080 Ti is 1.5 times faster than the RTX 2080 Ti, while the RTX 3070 Ti is 1.5 times faster than the RTX 2070 Super.

Unfortunately, like all the other cards in Nvidia's 30 series, it's likely that these new cards will also be plagued by supply issues, making it difficult for gamers to get ahold of their chosen cards. The company has said in a recent earnings call that it expects supply constraints to continue for at least another few months. Interest in graphics cards for crypto mining is still high as well, with miners snapping up new cards and driving up the price of any still available, despite Nvidia's efforts to limit mining performance on gaming cards.