Nvidia Revealing Next-Gen GPU Architecture In September

Nvidia is finally set to reveal its next big GPU architecture next month, with CEO Jen-Hsun Huang confirming as much during the company's latest earnings call.

Huang revealed that his keynote at GTC on September 20 will include news on "new advances of RTX reinventing 3D graphics and gaming." GTC isn't usually an event for gaming-focused devices, which might have suggested that Huang was referring to new architecture for data centers, but the specific mention of RTX and gaming seems to confirm that it's Ada Lovelace, the architecture behind the rumored 4000 series GPUs, that will be on stage.

Leaks of potential specifications for a range of 4000 series GPUs have been floating around for months now, with numerous suggestions that Nvidia planning to start its rollout with the flagship RTX 4090. This could also be why it will be revealed at GTC, given that the RTX 4090, much like the RTX 3090, is aimed more towards creators and professionals over strictly just gamers. A reveal at the end of September could potentially mean a release in October, as Nvidia usually doesn't leave much time between reveal and release of its products.

The news of Ada Lovelace's reveal was used somewhat to soften the blow of a rough earnings call for Nvidia, especially in terms of gaming revenue. The company reported a loss of 44% in gaming hardware revenue over the same quarter last year, with Huang stating that Nvidia will "get through this over the next few months and go into next year with our new architecture."