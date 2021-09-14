Nvidia Responds To Database Leak That Revealed God Of War PC, GTA Remasters, Resident Evil 4 Remake, And More

Nvidia has responded to a massive leak that revealed many unannounced games, including God of War for PC, Gears 6, GTA remasters, a Resident Evil 4 remake, Half-Life 2 Remastered, and Halo 5 for PC, among others.

In a statement to wccftech, Nvidia said the list of games that leaked is made up of titles that could be "speculative." The list was never meant to be published externally.

"Nvidia is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game," the company said. "Nvidia took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed."

As Nvidia says here, this list was meant for internal use only and the games mentioned on it might not be real. Some might be, though, as VGC reported that a Resident Evil 4 remake is actually in the works, while we had previously heard about the supposed remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Hearing about unannounced games, and games coming to new platforms, makes for good chatter--but we'll have to wait and see to find out what is real and what is not. For now, you can see the full list of leaked games here at wccfetch.