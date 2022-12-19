Nvidia Removing GameStream Support From Shield Devices

Nvidia is not only ceasing GameStream support from its devices, but removing the feature entirely next February.

By on

Comments

Nvidia Shield device owners have enjoyed the platform's PC streaming capabilities for years now, but that's set to change. The GameStream feature--which allows users to stream PC games on Shield TVs and tablets in 4K--will be removed from Shield devices in mid-February.

According to a post from Nvidia, users who don't install the update will not have access to many Shield features, including the GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Nvidia also says that GameStream will stop working at some point in the future even for those die-hards.

Click To Unmute
  1. Biggest PlayStation Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. Best Mobile Games 2022
  3. Best Nintendo Switch Games 2022
  4. STG 44: How Games Embraced The World’s First Assault Rifle
  5. Best PC Games 2022
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Bonelab’s Guns
  7. Best Free PC Games to Play in 2022
  8. Fortnite Adds New My Hero Academia Themed Mode | GameSpot News
  9. High On Life Video Review
  10. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Bakugo Victory Royale Gameplay
  11. Fortnite My Hero Training Gym Creative Mode Gameplay
  12. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Creator Map Tour

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Portal with RTX | 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video

The company recommends that consumers use Steam Link instead, which requires users to download an app. Nvidia also recommends GeForce Now as a possible option, though it requires a monthly fee for 4K streaming. It's not clear why Nvidia has decided to end support for this service, but the fact that they're explicitly pushing users towards a pay subscription model as an alternative arguably speaks for itself.

As noted by The Verge, there are also open-source options, including Moonlight, which is an implementation of Nvidia's own GameStream protocol. However, it does require some setup, so it's best to do some research on this point. Also, if you have an older or non-Nvidia GPU, you will probably need to look into Sunshine as well.

The 5 Best PC Games Of 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)