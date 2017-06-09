Nvidia Releases New Graphics Driver For Dirt 4 And Nex Machina, Here's What It Does

The latest Nvidia graphics driver is now available for download, version 382.53 WHQL. It gives users of GeForce video cards optimal performance in the new rally racer Dirt 4 and isometric shooter Nex Machina. There are also multi-GPU SLI profiles for Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

On top of the optimizations are a few fixes to lingering issues from past Nvidia drivers. Among those resolved are the following:

DirectX 11 games: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the Nvidia Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing.

Aerofly RC 7: Corruption occurs in the game when shadows are enabled.

OpenGL and Tombstone Engine: Driver update causes corruption in Tombstone engine games.

SLI: The secondary display remains blank after switching from Clone or Extended mode to secondary-only display mode.

As always, there are a handful of specific issues Nvidia is aware of--some that carried over from previous versions--which are listed below:

Firefox: Browser errors may occur or the browser may crash with Nvidia drivers.

Kepler GPUs and SteamVR: The compositor fails when starting up.

GeForce GTX 1070: Games (Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the Nvidia Control Panel.

GeForce GTX 1080 and Battlefield 1 XP1: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Mass Effect: Andromeda: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Sid Meier's Civilization VI with G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene.

GeForce GTX 970M and The Division Survival DLC: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to fullscreen and to windowed fullscreen.

GeForce GTX 970M and ShadowPlay with For Honor: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on.

GeForce GTX 970M SLI and Gears of War 4: Level loading may hang.

GeForce Experience: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To work around this, perform a clean installation.

You can read the full release notes for version 382.53 of the graphics driver and download it on Nvidia's official website. In case you missed how Nvidia is slimming down gaming laptops, catch up with our story on its Max-Q design. And check out our review of Nvidia's top-tier video card, the GTX 1080 Ti.