Nvidia Releases New Driver For Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Origins on PC; Here's What It Does

If you're using any of Nvidia's video cards, then you'll want to update to the latest graphics driver, especially if you're playing one of this week's big releases. Version 388.00 ensures that both Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Origins are optimized for the best performance possible. There are also a few bug fixes and existing issues PC users should be aware of.

As for Destiny 2, the game gets an SLI profile to support those who use multiple video cards. We had hands-on with the game prior to release before the new driver, and it ran extremely smooth at 60 frames-per-second in 4K with a GTX 1080 Ti. You can read about our experience and a few of the key differences in the PC version of Destiny 2 or check out Nvidia's PC performance guide.

Other than optimizations, Assassin's Creed Origins isn't getting any other features yet. PC hardware requirements were revealed earlier this month and are relatively lax. The game requires at least a GTX 660 and recommends at least a GTX 760, as far as GeForce cards go.

In addition to optimizations for new games, two bug fixes come packaged with the driver:

Notebook GTX 1080 and G-Sync: Stuttering occurs while playing games such as Doom, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on an external display.

Alienware laptops with GM204-based GPUs (900M series) are not included in this driver release. Support for these products will be added in the next driver.

As with any new driver, version 388.00 makes note of a few existing bugs:

GTX 780 Ti in SLI: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.

GTX 1070 and Adobe Reader 3D: There is corruption in the PDF.

Kepler-based Titan cards: The operating system fails after installing the graphics card on an AMD Threadripper-enabled motherboard.

Games released earlier this month, such as Forza Motorsport 7, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and The Evil Within 2, received support from the previous Nvidia driver. If you haven't updated your drivers in a while, be sure to do so before jumping into the latest games. You can read the official full release notes PDF from Nvidia here.