Nvidia Launches New Driver Ahead Of Destiny 2 Beta; Here's What It Does

Version 385.41 of Nvidia's GeForce Game-Ready driver is now available, and it provides support for several popular games. Most notably, it optimizes the upcoming Destiny 2 PC beta--which begins August 29--for Nvidia graphics card users. The beta also gets an SLI profile for multi-GPU users and WhisperMode support for laptop gamers. Nvidia also reiterates the minimum system requirements and recommended specifications for Bungie's upcoming shooter:

Minimum:

CPU: Intel i3-3250, AMD FX-4350, or equivalent

GPU: GeForce GTX 660 / GeForce GTX 1050

RAM: 6GB

Recommended:

CPU: Intel i5-2400, AMD Ryzen R5 1600X, or equivalent

GPU: GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1060

RAM: 8GB

In addition, Ark: Survival Evolved, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, F1 2017, and Quake Champions (early access) received performance optimizations. Speaking of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, the game received an update with two new features earlier in the week: HBAO+ (ambient occlusion) and ShadowPlay highlights (automatic recording of kills, deaths, and wins).

Driver updates typically contain a number of fixes to existing issues from previous versions, but only one fix comes in the latest iteration:

Quantum Break with a GTX 970: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game.

As with every driver update, a list of known issues is laid out. The following is the list of existing problems in version 385.41:

GTX 780 Ti in SLI: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.

Battlefield 1 with SLI GTX 1080 using HDR and DirectX 12: Corruption occurs in the game.

Battlefield 1 with GeForce 1080 using HDR: There is heavy color saturation when the display is set to non-native resolutions and refresh rates.

GTX 1070 in Surround: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround.

GTX 1080 in notebooks: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth with GTX 1050 Ti: Low framerate and lagging occurs when playing the game in full-screen mode.

Minecraft with notebooks: Low frame rates when playing the game in full-screen mode on Optimus notebooks.

For a limited time, Nvidia is offering Destiny 2 for PC to those who purchase a GTX 1080 or GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, or laptop or pre-built system containing either card. The full game is set to release on October 24. For the full report on driver version 385.41 from Nvidia, you can download the release notes here.