Nvidia Launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, Its Fastest GPU, For A Whopping $2,000

Nvidia has officially released the RTX 3090 Ti, a new graphics card aimed at creatives and professionals who run big projects inside of programs such as Blender and Maya. Nvidia announced the RTX 3090 Ti at GDC earlier this month, and the company says that it is currently the world's fastest graphics card as it has a 9% performance bump in comparison to RTX 3090.

Described as having a "monster of a GPU", the RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 10,752 CUDA Cores, a faster base clock speed of 1,560MHz that can be boosted up to 1,860MHz, and 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM running at 21GB/s. While the GPU is primarily geared towards creative and professional work, Nvidia said that gaming performance will be on average 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

All of that power comes at a premium price though, with the RTX 3090 Ti featuring a minimum retail price of $1,999. Partners include Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.

Nvidia RTX 3090 vs. RTX 3090 Ti

GPU RTX 3090 RTX 3090 Ti Architecture Ampere Ampere CUDA Cores 10,752 10,496 Tensor Cores 336 328 RT Cores 84 82 Base clock 1,560MHz 1,395MHz Boost clock 1,860MHz 1,695MHz Memory capacity 24GB 24GB Memory speed 21Gbps 19.5Gbps TDP 450W 350W

The GPU also has high power demands, as you'll need a minimum of 850 watts in your power supply unit to meet the card's 450 watts thirst. In comparison, the RTX 3090 has a 750-watt power supply requirement for its 350-watt draw. The RTX 3090 Ti also uses a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power cable--which most power supplies don't include native cables for--and Nvidia will supply a dongle that requires three 8-pin connectors.