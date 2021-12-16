Nvidia Is Giving Away Matrix-Themed PCs

To promote The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Brothers is partnering with Nvidia to give away three custom Matrix-themed PCs. These prebuilts will be fully kitted out, and each includes one of the highly coveted GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090. Each PC has a slightly different build, so check out the full list of specs below.

How do you get one of these? On Nvidia's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, you must follow the prompt given to enter the sweepstakes. For example, on Twitter, you'll need to retweet the post indicated and comment #TheMatrix. Facebook and Instagram prompts follow a similar format. Only one entry is allowed per participant, and you must complete the prompts between December 14 to December 22.

If you're not one of the lucky three who get the PCs, five entrants will also be randomly chosen to receive custom The Matrix Resurrections GPU backplates. Nvidia will announce the winners on January 31, 2022.

Digital Storm Backup Operator

Digital Storm Backup Operator

Chassis (aka Computer Case): Digital Storm Aventum X

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

CPU: Ryzen 9 5950X

Motherboard: ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula

RAM: 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB

Storage: 1TB m.2

PSU: 1200W 80 Plus Gold

Cooling: EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling

NZXT Nebuchadnezzar

NZXT Nebuchadnezzar

Chassis (aka Computer Case): NZXT 710i

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

CPU: AMD 5800X

Motherboard: NZXT N7 B550

RAM: 32GB (2x16) DDR4 TEAM T-Force

Storage: WD 1TB m.2

PSU: NZXT C850

Cooling: NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO

Fans: NZXT AER LED Fans

The Breacher

The Breacher

GPU: GeForce RTX 3090

CPU: Ryzen 9 3950X

Motherboard: MSI X370 Carbon

RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB

Storage: 2TB m.2

PSU: Cooler Master 1200W

The Matrix Resurrection releases in theaters on December 22. The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is also live to check out on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It's not a full game, but rather a demonstration of what the Unreal Engine 5 can do.