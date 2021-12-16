Nintendo Indie World Halo Slayer Update Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

Nvidia Is Giving Away Matrix-Themed PCs

Yes, they're equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090.

By on

Comments

To promote The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Brothers is partnering with Nvidia to give away three custom Matrix-themed PCs. These prebuilts will be fully kitted out, and each includes one of the highly coveted GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090. Each PC has a slightly different build, so check out the full list of specs below.

How do you get one of these? On Nvidia's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, you must follow the prompt given to enter the sweepstakes. For example, on Twitter, you'll need to retweet the post indicated and comment #TheMatrix. Facebook and Instagram prompts follow a similar format. Only one entry is allowed per participant, and you must complete the prompts between December 14 to December 22.

Click To Unmute
  1. Pokémon Legends Arceus – December Update Trailer
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Everything We Know So Far
  3. Splinter Cell Remake Won’t Be Open-World, Heres Why | GameSpot News
  4. Why The New War is the Perfect Time to Get Into Warframe
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Play WOULD YOU RATHER | Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon
  6. Alan Wake 2 Devs Calm Gameplay Fears | GameSpot News
  7. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Clawbringer and Spellshot Gameplay Trailer
  8. River City Girls 2 Teaser Trailer
  9. Splinter Cell Remake - Stepping Out of the Shadows | Developer Presentation
  10. Indie World Showcase December Full Presentation
  11. 11 Minutes Of Sifu Combat Gameplay
  12. Sifu Preview - Growing Stronger With Death

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer #2 Breakdown

If you're not one of the lucky three who get the PCs, five entrants will also be randomly chosen to receive custom The Matrix Resurrections GPU backplates. Nvidia will announce the winners on January 31, 2022.

Digital Storm Backup Operator

Digital Storm Backup Operator
Digital Storm Backup Operator
  • Chassis (aka Computer Case): Digital Storm Aventum X
  • GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
  • CPU: Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Motherboard: ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula
  • RAM: 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB
  • Storage: 1TB m.2
  • PSU: 1200W 80 Plus Gold
  • Cooling: EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling

NZXT Nebuchadnezzar

NZXT Nebuchadnezzar
NZXT Nebuchadnezzar
  • Chassis (aka Computer Case): NZXT 710i
  • GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
  • CPU: AMD 5800X
  • Motherboard: NZXT N7 B550
  • RAM: 32GB (2x16) DDR4 TEAM T-Force
  • Storage: WD 1TB m.2
  • PSU: NZXT C850
  • Cooling: NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO
  • Fans: NZXT AER LED Fans

The Breacher

The Breacher
The Breacher
  • GPU: GeForce RTX 3090
  • CPU: Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Motherboard: MSI X370 Carbon
  • RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB
  • Storage: 2TB m.2
  • PSU: Cooler Master 1200W

The Matrix Resurrection releases in theaters on December 22. The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is also live to check out on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It's not a full game, but rather a demonstration of what the Unreal Engine 5 can do.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)