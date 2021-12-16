Nvidia Is Giving Away Matrix-Themed PCs
Yes, they're equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090.
To promote The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Brothers is partnering with Nvidia to give away three custom Matrix-themed PCs. These prebuilts will be fully kitted out, and each includes one of the highly coveted GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090. Each PC has a slightly different build, so check out the full list of specs below.
How do you get one of these? On Nvidia's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, you must follow the prompt given to enter the sweepstakes. For example, on Twitter, you'll need to retweet the post indicated and comment #TheMatrix. Facebook and Instagram prompts follow a similar format. Only one entry is allowed per participant, and you must complete the prompts between December 14 to December 22.
If you're not one of the lucky three who get the PCs, five entrants will also be randomly chosen to receive custom The Matrix Resurrections GPU backplates. Nvidia will announce the winners on January 31, 2022.
Digital Storm Backup Operator
- Chassis (aka Computer Case): Digital Storm Aventum X
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- CPU: Ryzen 9 5950X
- Motherboard: ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula
- RAM: 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB
- Storage: 1TB m.2
- PSU: 1200W 80 Plus Gold
- Cooling: EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling
NZXT Nebuchadnezzar
- Chassis (aka Computer Case): NZXT 710i
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- CPU: AMD 5800X
- Motherboard: NZXT N7 B550
- RAM: 32GB (2x16) DDR4 TEAM T-Force
- Storage: WD 1TB m.2
- PSU: NZXT C850
- Cooling: NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO
- Fans: NZXT AER LED Fans
The Breacher
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3090
- CPU: Ryzen 9 3950X
- Motherboard: MSI X370 Carbon
- RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB
- Storage: 2TB m.2
- PSU: Cooler Master 1200W
The Matrix Resurrection releases in theaters on December 22. The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is also live to check out on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It's not a full game, but rather a demonstration of what the Unreal Engine 5 can do.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation