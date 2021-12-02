Battlefield Franchise Shake-Up Spider-Man Marvel: Avengers PS5 Restock Tracker Battlefield 2042 PC Bug Series X Restock Tracker Bungie Holiday Sale
Login / Sign Up

Nvidia Is Being Sued By The FTC Over ARM Merger

Nvidia is struggling to close the $40 billion deal it announced in September last year.

By on

3 Comments

Nvidia has encountered another hurdle in its pursuit to acquire semiconductor design company ARM. The Federal Trade Commission is now suing Nvidia over the potential merger, following complaints by Microsoft, Google, Qualcomm, and more after it was announced in September last year.

The FTC claims that Nvidia is set to gain an unfair competitive advantage by taking ownership of ARM, given that the open-source designs are used by many of its competitors. The FTC is worried about how Nvidia might steer the future of ARM for its own purposes, as well as use inside information on how its competitors are using the designs to give the company a competitive edge in future semiconductor designs.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart NVIDIA Computex 2021 Keynote Livestream
  2. Halo Infinite - Everything To Know
  3. Paper Mario N64 Switch Online Trailer
  4. Battlefield Will Be Headed By Apex/Titanfall Boss | GameSpot News
  5. Diablo Immortal Cycle Introduction Trailer
  6. Lineage2M Cinematic Trailer
  7. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Game-play Features Trailer
  8. Quake - Official Horde Mode Trailer | PS5, PS4
  9. Lost Ark | Heroes of Arkesia - Ep. 4: The Sorceress
  10. Godfall: Challenger Edition - Reveal Trailer
  11. Solar Ash - Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4
  12. Apex Legends: Raiders Collection Event Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: NVIDIA Computex 2021 Keynote Livestream

"Tomorrow’s technologies depend on preserving today’s competitive, cutting-edge chip markets," stated FTC Bureau of Competition director Holly Vedova, via The Verge. "This proposed deal would distort Arm’s incentives in chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia’s rivals. The FTC’s lawsuit should send a strong signal that we will act aggressively to protect our critical infrastructure markets from illegal vertical mergers that have far-reaching and damaging effects on future innovations."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stated in the past that there are no plans to alter the structure of ARM after its merger, with plans to close down its open-source nature and supply to competitors. Nvidia does state that the previous estimate of 18 months to finalize the merger might not be met, with current owner Softbank giving Nvidia until the end of 2022 to tackle all the legal hurdles it currently faces.

But this might be one hill to many for Nvidia to climb now, especially with the existing legal troubles it finds itself in with the merger in other regions. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority announced last month that it was taking a close look at the $40 billion deal, while the European Union announced a similar investigation in October.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gaming Tech
PC
Join the conversation
There are 3 comments about this story
Load Comments (3)