Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Restocks: Where To Buy The Popular GPU

Finding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is much easier than it was last year, but there are still a few lingering inventory issues at retailers across the country. When you do manage to find one in stock, it tends to carry an inflated price tag--so unless you need one of the best GPUs on the market immediately, you might be better served by holding off on your purchase. The standard RTX 3080 should be listed at $700, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anything less than $1000 on today's market.

If you're still interested in snagging an RTX 3080, we've pulled together every retailer currently offering the powerful GPU. These units tend to move fast, so be sure to check out the inventory while it lasts. Restocks are becoming more frequent than ever before, and there's a good chance you'll be able to find an in-stock unit if you keep your eyes peeled.

Keep in mind that many of these retailers will require you to create an account before making a purchase (as a way to combat scalpers), and it might be worth your while to sign up now so you don't have to scramble around when inventory inevitably comes back in stock.

Nvidia RTX 3080 restocks