Nvidia Delays RTX 4000 Series GPUs - Report

Nivida might have internally delayed its initial project launch months for the unannounced RTX 4000 series line of graphics cards, according to numerous sources.

Initially reported early in June, WCCFTech suggested that the launches for the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 had all been delayed by a month, shifting them to new staggered releases across September, October, and November respectively. This has since been corroborated by Videocardz, which claims its own sources have confirmed the same delays.

Videocardz also claims that a brand-new Nvidia GPU was scheduled to launch at the end of May, but that its release has now been moved to an undetermined date. The budget GTX 1630 is reportedly already with board partners and has final designs for packaging, but an embargo on the announcement was suddenly changed by Nvidia at the last minute. The reason, according to Videocardz, is due to a shortage of components, although not specifically for the GPUs themselves.

These rumors suggest that Nvidia will launch its next-generation GPUs right before AMD plans to release its own new slate of hardware, with Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs reportedly scheduled for launch in Q4 of this year. AMD is introducing its new RDNA 3 architecture with these cards, which should hopefully help performance in ray-tracing workloads while also providing better efficiency than RDNA 2 GPUs (the same architecture in both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5).

Intel is also planning to launch its first discrete GPUs for consumers later this summer. The Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPUs were recently delayed, although Intel still expects to start shipping them between July and August this year.