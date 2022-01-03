Biggest Game Releases in January PS Plus January Games Games With Gold January Halo Infinite Skull Locations PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Login / Sign Up

Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address: How To Watch, Start Times, And What To Expect

Nvidia will present its latest tech during this special CES event.

By on

Comments

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show begins this week, and despite many major companies pulling their booths from the show floor--thanks Omicron--the online showcases are still moving forward as scheduled.

Among them is Nvidia, coming off of a 2021 filled with continued supply issues surrounding its 30-series graphics cards. The company's 2022 CES showcase will highlight these cards--Nvidia's official website mentions "the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing from design and simulation to gaming and autonomous vehicles" among what to expect--but specific products have not been named.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart NVIDIA Special Address CES 2022 Livestream
  2. The Most Anticipated Games of 2022
  3. The Real History Behind The Witcher’s Silver Sword - Loadout
  4. 33 Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 and Beyond
  5. Firearms Expert’s MOST CURSED Weapons Of 2021
  6. Biggest Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games Of 2022 And Beyond
  7. Most Anticipated Xbox Exclusives For 2022 and Beyond
  8. Biggest PlayStation Games Coming in 2022
  9. Best 2021 Live Service Games
  10. 16 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2021
  11. Loadout - Firearms Expert Breaks Down Different Types Of Shotguns
  12. Firearms Expert’s FAVORITE Weapons Of 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Live in
The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: NVIDIA Special Address CES 2022 Livestream

Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address Start Time

The Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address kicks off January 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Multiple Nvidia accounts have posted teasers for the event--including Nvidia Creators and Nvidia GeForce--indicating a few areas that will be featured.

  • 8 AM PT
  • 10 AM CT
  • 11 AM ET
  • 4 PM GMT
  • 3 AM AET (January 5)

How To Watch The Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address

Nvidia has confirmed via its website that the CES 2022 Special Address will be available for viewing on the official Nvidia Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube pages, as well as on IBM Video. The presentation is not listed on the CES 2022 website's schedule, however, so be sure to use one of Nvidia's official sources.

Considering what's been teased by Nvidia, we're expecting a major focus on creators and gamers, the latter specifically through GeForce Now. While we don't expect to hear about a new line of graphics cards, an update on the 30-series's stock issues would make sense.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Gaming Tech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)