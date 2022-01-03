Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address: How To Watch, Start Times, And What To Expect

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show begins this week, and despite many major companies pulling their booths from the show floor--thanks Omicron--the online showcases are still moving forward as scheduled.

Among them is Nvidia, coming off of a 2021 filled with continued supply issues surrounding its 30-series graphics cards. The company's 2022 CES showcase will highlight these cards--Nvidia's official website mentions "the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing from design and simulation to gaming and autonomous vehicles" among what to expect--but specific products have not been named.

Join us on Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. PT for our virtual special address during #CES2022 to see the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing—from design and simulation to gaming and autonomous vehicles. https://t.co/01wprkXzdE — NVIDIA (@nvidia) December 16, 2021

Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address Start Time

The Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address kicks off January 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Multiple Nvidia accounts have posted teasers for the event--including Nvidia Creators and Nvidia GeForce--indicating a few areas that will be featured.

8 AM PT

10 AM CT

11 AM ET

4 PM GMT

3 AM AET (January 5)

How To Watch The Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address

Nvidia has confirmed via its website that the CES 2022 Special Address will be available for viewing on the official Nvidia Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube pages, as well as on IBM Video. The presentation is not listed on the CES 2022 website's schedule, however, so be sure to use one of Nvidia's official sources.

Considering what's been teased by Nvidia, we're expecting a major focus on creators and gamers, the latter specifically through GeForce Now. While we don't expect to hear about a new line of graphics cards, an update on the 30-series's stock issues would make sense.