Nvidia Announces That GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Is Coming To Select Cars

Teslas aren't the only cars you can play games in now. Nvidia announced that select cars will support GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which means you can get the full PC experience in your vehicle.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, will support GeForce Now, as well as BYD, a company that makes NEVs, and Polestar. Drivers can play games in the front screens when parked, and if there are back screens, users can play at any time. Players can stream from various PC storefronts, like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Alongside GeForce Now integration with vehicles, Nvidia also announced that RTX 4080 is also coming to GeForce Now for those who have the Ultimate membership. This means you get 240 frames per second, full ray tracing, and DLSS 3 for games that support it--like Portal with RTX.

"NVIDIA’s Ada architecture is a big leap in graphics quality, and through GeForce NOW we’re streaming an RTX 4080 experience to more devices and more gamers than ever," said GeForce senior vice president Jeff Fisher. "GeForce NOW Ultimate members will have the technology and the performance to experience even the most demanding games in their full ray-traced glory."

Teslas recently received Steam integration support back in December, making it now possible to play Steam games on certain Model S and X vehicles.