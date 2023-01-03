Nvidia Announces That GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Is Coming To Select Cars

Truly, it's gaming on the go.

By on

Comments

Teslas aren't the only cars you can play games in now. Nvidia announced that select cars will support GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which means you can get the full PC experience in your vehicle.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, will support GeForce Now, as well as BYD, a company that makes NEVs, and Polestar. Drivers can play games in the front screens when parked, and if there are back screens, users can play at any time. Players can stream from various PC storefronts, like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart NVIDIA Special Address CES 2022 Livestream
  2. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  3. The Day Before | Exclusive RTX ON Gameplay Reveal
  4. Throne and Liberty | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  5. Tower of Fantasy | NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison
  6. Atomic Heart | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  7. Every GameSpot 10/10 Reviewed Game (Up to 2022)
  8. Witchfire | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  9. Warhaven | Exclusive NVIDIA DLSS 3 Announce Trailer
  10. The Cycle: Frontier | NVIDIA DLSS 3 Gameplay Video
  11. Dakar Desert Rally | NVIDIA DLSS 3 Gameplay Comparison
  12. DRAGON QUEST TREASURES | Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: NVIDIA Special Address CES 2022 Livestream

Alongside GeForce Now integration with vehicles, Nvidia also announced that RTX 4080 is also coming to GeForce Now for those who have the Ultimate membership. This means you get 240 frames per second, full ray tracing, and DLSS 3 for games that support it--like Portal with RTX.

"NVIDIA’s Ada architecture is a big leap in graphics quality, and through GeForce NOW we’re streaming an RTX 4080 experience to more devices and more gamers than ever," said GeForce senior vice president Jeff Fisher. "GeForce NOW Ultimate members will have the technology and the performance to experience even the most demanding games in their full ray-traced glory."

Teslas recently received Steam integration support back in December, making it now possible to play Steam games on certain Model S and X vehicles.

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2023 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)