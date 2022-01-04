Nvidia Announces RTX 3090 Ti GPU

To kick off CES, Nvidia announced its newest GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti. The new graphics card has 24 GB of GDDR6x VRAM at 21 Gbps, which makes it faster than the RTX 3090.

During a presentation, Nvidia management called the GPU a "monster" and boasted that it will have 40 teraflops of performance (compared to 36 teraflops for the RTX 3090). It also has 78 teraflops for ray tracing and 320 teraflops for AI tasks, according to The Verge.

Behold, the RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia didn't share any of the key details for the RTX 3090 Ti like its price or release date. For comparison, the RTX 3090 launched at $1,500. Nvidia says to expect more information about the RTX 3090 Ti next month during an event.

Nvidia's briefing also revealed a new budget GPU, the RTX 3050, which launches on January 27 at $250. It has 8 GB of memory and 2560 cores. It's designed to "provide excellent performance at 1080p resolution," Nvidia said.

CES 2022 is just kicking off, so be sure to stick with GameSpot and sister site CNET for ongoing coverage of the annual showcase.