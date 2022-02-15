Nvidia Adds DLSS Support To Dying Light 2, Sifu, And More Games

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology has been handy stuff for anyone looking to get a great visual experience on their PC games without having to worry too much about their aging hardware. Not every game supports the AI-powered rendering technology, but a number of upcoming titles will feature DLSS integration.

Nvidia has announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, Sifu, and other titles will get performance upgrades through the applicable Nvidia RTX hardware. According to the company, you can expect the following options to be available on several games:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Up to double the performance improvements across DLSS and RTX-accelerated ray-traced global illumination, sun shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion.

Martha Is Dead

A smoother frame rate with DLSS and support for ray-traced shadows and ray-traced reflections.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Performance increases by up to 45% with DLSS when graphics and rendering resolutions are maxed out, enabling GeForce RTX 3060 and above users to play at over 4K 60 FPS.

SCP: Pandemic

Up to 90% performance boost at 4K with DLSS.

Shadow Warrior 3

Even quicker acceleration of in-game visuals when using DLSS.

Sifu

Performance boost by up to 45 percent when using DLSS, enabling all GeForce RTX users to play at over 100 FPS at 4K with every setting maxed out.

Supraland Six Inches Under

Performance boost by up to 65 percent, allowing all GeForce RTX GPUs to play at over 60 FPS at 4K.

Game-ready drivers are also now available for Elden Ring, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, GRID Legends, and Total War: Warhammer III, so that users can play the games in an optimized condition on launch day.

In other GeForce news, Nvidia is celebrating GeForce Now's first anniversary by introducing Chrome support and adding a number of new games to the service. Simply head to this link if you're a subscriber and you can start playing games like Hitman 3, The Medium, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla right in your browser.