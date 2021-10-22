November 11 Will See A Suite Of Re-Releases With Star Wars, GTA, And Skyrim

On November 11, players across all platforms will get a chance to try out some old games on brand-new platforms. The date will coincidentally come with re-releases of not just Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, but also Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

It's certainly a strange happening, although Skyrim's re-release on that date is a given. November 11 is an important date for Bethesda, with November 11, 2011, being the original release date for Skyrim. The developer even plans on releasing its next title, the hotly-anticipated Starfield, on November 11, 2022. The GTA Trilogy and Star Wars: KOTOR releasing on the same day are a huge instance of happenstance.

Skyrim's re-release as Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will come with some of the game's most sweeping changes since the release of its last DLC, Dragonborn. Included in the re-release is a variety of content from the game's Creation Club, including a fully-fledged fishing system, as well as next-gen improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's re-release isn't nearly as spectacular. On November 11, the game is simply being ported to the Switch. A proper remaster for the game is in the works, however, having been announced during PlayStation's September 2021 Showcase. The remaster doesn't have a release date yet but will be available on PS5 and PC.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is easily the biggest game release coming on November 11, including remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Each game has been visually upgraded with an improved lighting system and higher resolution textures. To boot, each game also comes with modern improvements to its controls, including lock-on aim and Gyro aim on the Switch. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will even be able to access part of the collection, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition starting November 11. PlayStation Now subscribers will have to wait until December 7 to access their bit of the collection, Grand Theft Auto 3 - Definitive Edition.