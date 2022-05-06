Not-E3 2022 Press Conference Schedule

After an all-digital event last year, E3 2022 has been officially canceled, but that doesn't actually mean all that much when it comes to major game publishers holding press conferences. For viewers at home, things, may not even look all that different, with lots of digital game announcement events happening in mid-June, building hype and excitement for the rest of the year and beyond. So far, we know about big events like the Xbox & Bethesda show as well as the Summer Games Fest show. With all these different events happening independently of E3, however, it could be a little tough to keep track of them all, so we've organized every announced not-E3 event into a handy schedule here. As more events are announced, we'll continue to update this post.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest extravaganza kicks off this year on June 9 with the Summer Game Fest Live presentation. This will take place at 11 AM PT (more timezones below) and will feature new game announcements. Keighley called the event a "cross-industry showcase," so expect announcements from a wide range of companies, and it will also feature the latest iteration of Day of the Devs.

Additionally, select IMAX theaters will be hosting watch parties for the Summer Game Fest event--and later this year, will also do the same for The Game Awards 2022.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase--which might need a name workshop if the Activision Blizzard deal goes through--will be held on June 12 at 10 AM PT. This event will feature games and announcements from Microsoft's first-party studios, including Bethesda's roster, as well as third-party game announcements. It will likely run for about 90 minutes, going off previous presentations, and will be viewable on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok.

Microsoft's show is part of the Xbox FanFest series, which gives registered users a way to experience virtual and physical events with friends alongside prizes, extra content, and other goodies.

Thus far, we have several question marks for this year's summer gaming events. Nintendo and Ubisoft have historically hosted their own presentations--in Ubisoft's case, it has even hosted two--while Sony has ditched E3 in the past and may have something different planned. In EA's case, we know there will not be an EA Play 2022 event.