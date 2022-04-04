Nobody Saves The World Comes To PlayStation And Nintendo Switch On April 14 With Local Co-Op

Drinkbox Studios announced that Nobody Saves the World is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 14. The game was originally launched on January 18 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

"It’s been great to see the game being received so positively by our existing fans as well as new players. We've been around for 14 years now, and Nobody Saves the World has quickly become one of our most successful games", says Drinkbox producer Graham Smith in a press release.

Nobody Saves the World will also receive a local co-op update on the same day. On Nintendo Switch, players can navigate the game with a friend using single Joy-Cons in tabletop mode. The game will support cross-gen multiplayer between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via online co-op as well.

"Whenever we try making something completely new it feels like a big gamble, so we’re really happy that the game has found an audience, and I hope that more people will enjoy it now that it's arriving on PlayStation and Switch," Smith continues. "Who knows, perhaps we'll have more Nobody Saves the World ideas and forms to explore in the future!"

Big news for PlayStation and Switch players. 👀

Nobody Saves the World is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 on April 14th. Plus, local co-op support is coming to all platforms on the same day!

Check out our new accolades trailer and see what all the buzz is about! pic.twitter.com/kJHtuWtSZa — Drinkbox 👀 Nobody Saves the World OUT NOW!! (@DrinkBoxStudios) April 4, 2022

In GameSpot's Nobody Saves the World review, Steve Watts said, "After finishing Nobody Saves the World, I went right back to it. There were still dungeons to explore, powers to unlock, secrets to uncover, and a New Game Plus mode to conquer. When a game is this much frictionless fun, it's hard to resist."