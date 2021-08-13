No One Noticed Nvidia's CEO Was Entirely CG For Part Of His April Keynote

PC graphics card manufacturer Nvidia managed to sneak a virtual replica of its CEO Jensen Huang into its April keynote event, a feat that went practically unnoticed by everyone. According to the company, part of Huang's speech was delivered by a digitized version of the CEO that was rendered by Nvidia's team and advanced artificial intelligence software. Huang's trademark kitchen--which has become a digital venue for customer and investor talks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic--was also digitally rendered.

"To create a virtual Jensen, teams did a full face and body scan to create a 3D model, then trained an AI to mimic his gestures and expressions and applied some AI magic to make his clone realistic," Nvidia wrote in a blog post. "Digital Jensen was then brought into a replica of his kitchen that was deconstructed to reveal the holodeck within Omniverse, surprising the audience and making them question how much of the keynote was real, or rendered."

Nvidia added that while only 14 seconds of the hour and 48-minute presentation were animated, which you can see from this part in the keynote. For more on how the event and its more ambitious technological showcase filled with cutting-edge demos that highlighted advancements in supercomputing, deep learning and graphics, you can watch the full Nvidia metaverse documentary below.

Nvidia's latest range of graphics card have been in high demand since they were launched, with strong demand and the ongoing semiconductor shortage creating supply shortages. GPU shortages will continue, but the company is confident that it'll be able to meet customer demand in 2022.