No Nintendo Switch Price Cut For The US

Nintendo has cut the price of the Nintendo Switch in Europe, but the same discount will not be offered in the United States. A spokesperson told Axios' Stephen Totilo that the price cut was specifically for Europe, and there are no plans--at least not right now--to offer a similar price drop for the US.

"The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S," Nintendo said.

A price cut on the Switch also went into effect in Canada, but no such discount will be available for US shoppers. The console will still be sold for $300.

Explaining the price cut for Europe, Nintendo said the decision came down to currency exchange rates and the forthcoming launch of the Switch OLED model in October.

It's not tough to see why Nintendo isn't discounting the Switch in the US. Just this week, the NPD Group reported that the Switch was once again the best-selling console in the US during August, outpacing sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As of June 30, the Switch has sold more than 89 million units and more than 630 million games. The OLED model launches on October 8 and represents the biggest change to the portable console since the Switch Lite in 2019. The OLED model has an OLED screen and other updates, but it's not the rumored Switch Pro system that may or may not actually be real. For more on the Switch OLED, check out GameSpot's preview, "Nintendo Switch OLED Hands-On: It Isn't The Console's True Successor, And That's Just Fine."

In other news, the latest firmware update for the Nintendo Switch added Bluetooth support.