No New Star Wars Game At EA Play Live But News Teased For 2022

Electronic Arts revealed through Twitter today that it will not announce a new Star Wars game at EA Play Live, Electronic Arts' all-digital gaming showcase. The company told players to stay tuned for more news next year, where it will "share [its] vision for the Galaxy far, far away."

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 15, 2021

Electronic Arts has published numerous Star Wars games, including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes. Since 2013, EA has basically owned an exclusive license to develop Star Wars games, but soon it won't be the only studio partnering with Disney to release games based on the popular space opera.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Lucasfilm tapped Ubisoft to create a new open-world Star Wars game, implying that the Star Wars IP holder chose not to renew its exclusivity license with EA. Lucasfilm did not comment on the state of its agreement with EA, but EA did release a note, stating that it was proud of the long-standing collaboration, "which will continue for years to come."

"EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward," Disney games boss Sean Shoptaw told Wired. "But we did feel like there's room for others."

Ahead of the official event launch, EA also released spotlight events that highlighted Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. The broadcast also touched on the "future of FPS games as a whole." EA Play Live kicks off on July 22.