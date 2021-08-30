No More Heroes 3 - Rank 7 Boss Guide

SPOILER WARNING: Be careful! No More Heroes 3 is a game filled with surprises, and sometimes boss fights don’t always go as expected. In other words, we recommend not reading the boss strategy until you’ve actually started fighting the boss to avoid spoiling some of the game’s best moments!

Look who’s back! Kimmy’s all grown up and ready to battle Travis, live on stage! After an epic rap battle for the ages, you’ll need to take on Travis’s one-time biggest fan on a set filled with flashy hazards, dangerous pyrotechnics, and the close-range attacks of Kimmy herself. Time to put this little diva down for good! Below, you can find everything you need to know to help you beat Kimmy Love. For more guides, be sure to check out our No More Heroes 3 beginner's tips.

How To Defeat Kimmy Love

Kimmy is primarily a close-range fighter, though her weapon gives her a bit more range than some of the bosses you’ve previously fought. She can lunge at you with a series of charging, swinging attacks, or do a fancy jumping slash. When she’s going in on you directly, try to enact a Perfect Dodge to activate slo-mo and get yourself a good opening to counterattack. Be careful, though--if you’re in close, she can grab and trap you between her thighs in a vicious submission. You’ll need to mash A as hard as you can to escape! Try to attack from her sides or behind so she can’t counter with this.

Kimmy herself is bad enough, but her pyrotechnic stage effects can be every bit as nasty as getting up close and personal with the diva. After she takes a few hits, she will vanish, and fire bursts will sweep across the stage from the conspicuous nozzles on the floor. She’ll then re-emerge. From that point on, rows of fire will sometimes randomly alight.

When her life is down to two-thirds, she’ll vanish again, bringing the stuffed animals on her stage background to life. They’ll emit lasers from their eyes and start scraping the ground. You’ll have a brief window before the lasers start firing full force. Find an opening and work to weave between the lasers by watching their movements carefully. She’ll return by jumping out from below the arena floor (look for an area where sparks are flying out) and sending a shockwave out towards Travis, which can be dodged or jumped. Afterward, the animals will randomly fire lasers to scrape in a straight line.

At one-third health, a brief sequence where both the lasers and the fire bursts are active will play out. This can be particularly tricky, so keep your eyes on the ground and make sure the place you’re looking to move isn’t going to suddenly belch flames in your face. The lasers and flames will be much more active from this point onwards, and you’ll need to very carefully fight Kimmy up-close while navigating her stage hazards.

Then, a new gimmick will be added to the mix. The camera will shift from a third-person perspective to one of several different angles, forcing things out of view and generally messing with your spatial perception. This effect cannot be nullified, so you’re going to have to adjust on the fly to your new perspectives. Fortunately, Kimmy’s on the ropes at this point, so you won’t have to hold out much longer!

This can be a very high-pressure fight, but your trusty Death Glove is a huge help. Death Rain isn’t particularly useful with how mobile Kimmy is, but Death Kick and Death Force are both amazing for dealing with the pressure Kimmy can put on you with her combined swift attacks and stage hazards. Death Slow is always useful, too, especially when Kimmy is downed and you can get some extra attacks in.