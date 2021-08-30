No More Heroes 3 - Rank 6 Boss Guide

SPOILER WARNING: Be careful! No More Heroes 3 is a game filled with surprises, and sometimes boss fights don’t always go as expected. In other words, we recommend not reading the boss strategy until you’ve actually started fighting the boss to avoid spoiling some of the game’s best moments!

The previous fight may have had an epic rap battle, but it's time to face the music again in No More Heroes 3. This showdown, however, plays out a bit differently. Below, you can find out everything you need to know about defeating Velvet Chair Girl.

How To Defeat Velvet Chair Girl

Who likes musical chairs? You don’t? Too bad because this unorthodox boss fight begins with a rhythm game that you don’t want to fail. We can't give much advice for the beginning besides hitting the buttons in time with the metronome (which will speed up during the final phase) and sprinting to the chair when the tune stops.

Keeping in step to the music helps you get a speed boost when the music ends, so try not to mess up-- or, at least, try to keep a streak going. Fail to get a seat, and it’s game over. (The revival sushi won’t do anything, so don’t waste the money.) Fortunately, if you do mess up, you’ll be able to retry from the phase you failed.

But even when your butt hits the seat for the last time, the fight isn’t over! You’ll have to fight Ohma, the blobby laser-spitting alien pet, by itself. Ohma really only has one kind of attack--spitting out a ginormous laser--but it’s a doozy because one hit from the beam is instant death!

Ohma will alternate between short and long blasts, sometimes sweeping in a semi-circle with the beam. You never, ever, ever want to be face-to-face with Ohma because as soon as you are, you’re basically toast. Keep moving towards its sides and back, and keep your combos short unless you can see that it’s staggered. Since Ohma stays at the center of the arena, Death Rain is a fantastic option for dealing damage, so use that whenever it’s available. Keep at it, and Ohma will wind up a deflated pile of goo on the floor.