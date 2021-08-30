No More Heroes 3 - Rank 5 Boss Fight Guide

SPOILER WARNING: Be careful! No More Heroes 3 is a game filled with surprises, and sometimes boss fights don’t always go as expected. In other words, we recommend not reading the boss strategy until you’ve actually started fighting the boss to avoid spoiling some of the game’s best moments!

Midori Midorikawa is quite the odd duck. She greets you with a long rambling self-introduction, has two “talking” hands, controls elemental powers, and has decided that, before you fight her, you’re going to have to trudge your way through a first-person schoolhouse-turned-hellhouse. Creepy? Very. Weird? Oh hell yes. Difficult? Hmmm, maybe not quite so much as some of your previous fights. Below, you can find out how to defeat Midori Midorikawa. For more guides, be sure to check out our No More Heroes 3 beginner's tips.

How To Defeat Midori Midorikawa

From the start, carefully follow the glowing green orb through the structure. It will take you up a flight of stairs and, eventually, it will phase through a set of double doors that you can’t open. From here, you can go either left or right. To the right is a restroom with a save point and a warp back to the motel. If you go left, you’ll encounter several open classrooms, some of which contain an enemy fight inside. Should you go all the way down the left hall, you’ll loop back to the right side of the hall where the restroom is.

The key to opening the double doors is to go inside all of the classrooms, see if enemies attack, and then kill them all. Once you clear all of these encounters, the double doors will open and let you progress to actual one-on-one combat with Midori.

When you get to these double doors, you'll want to head left.

When you actually get to fight Midori herself, you’ve got one hell of an advantage--a fully armored Travis! While you can’t use any sushi items or Death Glove skills in Full Green Mode, you likely won’t even need to because this thing’s an absolute beast. Most of the face-button controls are the same, though you can now hover by holding down the B button, and the dodge-roll has turned into a boosted sprint. The big changes are on the L and R buttons: L will activate your missile volley (same as the skill you get from suiting up after getting all 7s on the Slash Reel), while R performs an incredibly powerful Tiger Attack--think the Death Kick, but even better. These take a while to recharge after use, however!

Midori is primarily a ranged fighter who tries to keep you at a distance with lasers and projectiles. The key is to find an opening to get in and deal damage. She’ll use the power of wind and fire to keep you at bay, targeting you with massive fire lasers, whipping up a miniature tornado to blast off at you, or summoning multiple fireballs to bounce around the arena. Many of her attacks are straightforward to dodge, but her sheer speed can make her hard to catch up to. The bigger threats are the floor hazards left behind by her bouncing fireball attack and aerial fireball attacks, which linger on the ground for a very long time and can tick off Travis’s life should you carelessly zoom into them. And, lest you think she’s just a ranged fighter, she can surprise you with a slashing close-range counterattack when you’ve closed the gap, so stay on your toes.

When she’s down to half of her life, she’ll start using a new attack where she’ll fire numerous wind or fire blades around her body in a wide radius. The “tell” is when she hovers in the air, and a white or flaming circle forms around her. You can easily avoid these by jumping and hovering until the attack ends.

Even if you find yourself having trouble getting in, if you can stall long enough to have your L and R attacks recharge, you can rely on those to deal a lot of damage to Midori. Keep an eye out for hazards, and this fight should be fairly simple.