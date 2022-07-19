No More Heroes 3 Launches On PC, PlayStation, And Xbox In October
Travis Touchdown's adventures come to more platforms this fall.
No More Heroes 3 will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is coming to other platforms on October 11. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).
A physical Day 1 Edition with new box art illustrations for PlayStation and Xbox consoles ($60) will be available and in addition to a copy of the game, will include a 70-page artbook, a CD soundtrack, and a Santa Destroy biker license plate.
No More Heroes 3 follows Travis Touchdown on a mission to reclaim his assassin glory, but along the way, he has to deal with evil intergalactic enemies--Prince FU and his henchmen. As reported previously, No More Heroes 3 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will feature improved framerates and faster loading times.
"If you had a mandate for all of the things a No More Heroes game shouldn't be, 'boring' would be near the top of the list, but this sequel frequently is just that," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's No More Heroes 3 review. "No More Heroes 3 lacks the irreverent charm and personality of its predecessors."
No More Heroes 3 dev Grasshopper Manufacture's cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw, a campy and bloody hack-and-slash featuring cheerleader Juliet Starling in a zombie apocalypse, is getting a remake. It will arrive in 2023 and is helmed by the original game's producer Yoshimi Yasuda. However, Grasshopper Manufacture will not be involved in the project, neither will Suda51 nor James Gunn.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation