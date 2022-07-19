No More Heroes 3 Launches On PC, PlayStation, And Xbox In October

Travis Touchdown's adventures come to more platforms this fall.

By on

Comments

No More Heroes 3 will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is coming to other platforms on October 11. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).

A physical Day 1 Edition with new box art illustrations for PlayStation and Xbox consoles ($60) will be available and in addition to a copy of the game, will include a 70-page artbook, a CD soundtrack, and a Santa Destroy biker license plate.

Click To Unmute
  1. What Were They Thinking? Things Shooters Tried That Didn't Work
  2. Warframe Devs Reveal New Game & Duviri Paradox Gameplay
  3. As Dusk Falls Review
  4. The Riftbreaker: Metal Terror Launch Trailer
  5. Soulframe Reveal Trailer
  6. God Of War Ragnarök Collector's Editions Snatched Up By Resellers | GameSpot News
  7. Stray Video Review
  8. Exoprimal - Teamwork Gameplay Video
  9. F1 22 | Accolades Trailer
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Kira Yoshikage Character Trailer
  11. Kurumi Hero Showcase | NARAKA: Bladepoint
  12. Warframe Duviri Paradox Demo Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: No More Heroes 3 Video Review

No More Heroes 3 physical Day 1 Edition
No More Heroes 3 physical Day 1 Edition

No More Heroes 3 follows Travis Touchdown on a mission to reclaim his assassin glory, but along the way, he has to deal with evil intergalactic enemies--Prince FU and his henchmen. As reported previously, No More Heroes 3 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will feature improved framerates and faster loading times.

"If you had a mandate for all of the things a No More Heroes game shouldn't be, 'boring' would be near the top of the list, but this sequel frequently is just that," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's No More Heroes 3 review. "No More Heroes 3 lacks the irreverent charm and personality of its predecessors."

No More Heroes 3 dev Grasshopper Manufacture's cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw, a campy and bloody hack-and-slash featuring cheerleader Juliet Starling in a zombie apocalypse, is getting a remake. It will arrive in 2023 and is helmed by the original game's producer Yoshimi Yasuda. However, Grasshopper Manufacture will not be involved in the project, neither will Suda51 nor James Gunn.

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

No More Heroes III
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)