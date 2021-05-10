RE Village Walkthrough WoW Community Unpleased Fortnite Teen Titans Beast Boy Battlefield 6 Venom 2 Trailer Guilty Gear Strive Beta

No More Heroes 3 Gets A New Tongue-In-Cheek Trailer That (Poorly) Explains The Series

The upcoming No More Heroes 3 has received a new trailer that explains the events of previous games in the stylish and bizarre way you'd expect.

By on

Comments

No More Heroes 3 is coming later this year, and developer Grasshopper Manufacture has dropped a new age-gated trailer that explains the series so far...well, sort of. If you're familiar with the games of series director Suda 51, you probably know that his work has an offbeat and bizarre flavor, and this trailer is no different.

The trailer explains that series hero Travis Touchdown is an otaku who bought a beam sword at an online auction and became an assassin. In No More Heroes 1 and its sequel Desperate Struggle, Travis managed to climb the official assassin rankings to become #1. The trailer also claims that the franchise's latest entry, Travis Strikes Again, was the kind of "experimental game that will be fawned over in ten years," with a censored image of the game's mixed Metacritic score as an in-joke.

As with most of Suda 51's work, the trailer has no qualms about breaking the fourth wall. For example, it also explains that the controllable character Bad Girl was killed by Travis in a previous game, only to be resurrected by "some weird game console, or whatever." The trailer also appeals to gamers in a direct and somewhat disgusting way, telling them to play the game until your controller is "covered in grease." Tasty. Franchise heroine Sylvia also recommends you play the game for only ten hours a day, or "you're seriously gonna die." We'll see about that when the game releases on August 21, 2021 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Click To Unmute
  1. The History Of Battlefield's Destruction
  2. Resident Evil Village's Ending Explained
  3. Mass Effect Lore: Geth And The Quarians
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rising Storm 2: Vietnam’s Guns
  5. Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks
  6. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot
  7. 8 Minutes Of Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay
  8. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  9. Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts
  10. Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback
  11. SCARLET NEXUS - Official Cinematic Opening Animation
  12. Metro Exodus Enhanced - Uncovered

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: No More Heroes III + NMH 1 & NMH 2: Desperate Struggle - Nintendo Switch Gameplay Reveal Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

No More Heroes III
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)