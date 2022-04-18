No More Heroes 3 Coming To PC, PlayStation, And Xbox

Travis Touchdown's showdown against intergalactic assassins will get a graphical boost on the more powerful gaming platforms.

By on

Comments

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture and publisher XSEED Games have announced that No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in Q3 2022. The game will be available for $60 as both a digital and physical version edition, with the special Day 1 version adding a softcover art book, a CD soundtrack, a Santa Destroy biker license plate, and a custom box with a new illustration by series artist Yusuke Kozaki.

Originally launching on the Nintendo Switch in August 2021, No More Heroes 3 is set nine years after the last game and stars Travis Touchdown as he once again looks to reach the top of the assassins leaderboard, although this time he has to face off against intergalactic contract killers who are attempting to take over the world.

For the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC release, Grasshopper Manufacture has added that the game will have improved visuals, increased framerates and faster loading times. Grasshopper--which was acquired by NetEase recently--previously ported the first two No More Heroes games to PC in June last year.

Known for other games with an irreverent sense of humor like Lollipop Chainsaw and Killer7, the studio plans to release three new games over the next decade that retain the "Grasshopper Manufacture flavor" that can be found in its titles.

"No More Heroes 3 lacks the irreverent charm and personality of its predecessors," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's No More Heroes 3 review. "Combat picks up the slack, and there's a degree of vivid style to be found there, but the game falters in so many other areas."

