No Mass Effect Or Dragon Age News At EA Play Live

BioWare won't show up at all at the big EA showcase this month.

EA has published the schedule for EA Play Live and its pre-event Showcase series, and Mass Effect and Dragon Age did not show up anywhere. BioWare subsequently made it official, telling fans there won't be any news on Mass Effect or Dragon Age at the event this month.

"We're hard at work creating the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games and have some exciting stuff coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic," BioWare said before acknowledging that it won't show "anything" at EA Play Live.

BioWare's ongoing MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and the studio will announce something new for the game at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET today, July 1.

That Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4 won't show up at EA Play Live is no big surprise, as EA said fans should expect news about games more on the immediate horizon. Those two games are seemingly in the earlier stages of their development.

EA Play Live will be a 40-minute broadcast with news and reveals for EA games, while the main event will be preceded by a series of deep-dive showcases on titles like Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042, among others.

