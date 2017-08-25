No Man's Sky Updated For The Third Time In Eight Days; Here's What It Does

Ever since the massive, free Atlas Rises update went live in No Man's Sky, developer Hello Games seems to be treating the game like it's brand new. It's released updates at a very high frequency over the past couple of weeks, and the latest patch is out now.

Update 1.34 is meant to eliminate a bunch of bugs and issues introduced with Atlas Rises; it's the third such patch released in the last eight days. 1.34 includes fixes such as preventing save files from inflating too much in size; increasing the maximum number of paths that can be displayed on the galactic map; and correcting animations for NPC interactions.

The patch also allows for players to teleport between stations as well as to their base, while also improving the list of systems that you have recently teleported from. You can see the full patch notes below.

Atlas Rises, meanwhile, significantly changed the story, visuals, and gameplay of No Man's Sky. Among many other things, it added a new narrative, portals, and a simple form of multiplayer. You can read about everything that Atlas Rises includes here, and you can check out our recent feature exploring the update here.

Patch 1.34 Notes: