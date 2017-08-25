No Man's Sky Updated For The Third Time In Eight Days; Here's What It Does
Ever since the massive, free Atlas Rises update went live in No Man's Sky, developer Hello Games seems to be treating the game like it's brand new. It's released updates at a very high frequency over the past couple of weeks, and the latest patch is out now.
Update 1.34 is meant to eliminate a bunch of bugs and issues introduced with Atlas Rises; it's the third such patch released in the last eight days. 1.34 includes fixes such as preventing save files from inflating too much in size; increasing the maximum number of paths that can be displayed on the galactic map; and correcting animations for NPC interactions.
The patch also allows for players to teleport between stations as well as to their base, while also improving the list of systems that you have recently teleported from. You can see the full patch notes below.
Atlas Rises, meanwhile, significantly changed the story, visuals, and gameplay of No Man's Sky. Among many other things, it added a new narrative, portals, and a simple form of multiplayer. You can read about everything that Atlas Rises includes here, and you can check out our recent feature exploring the update here.
Patch 1.34 Notes:
- Fixed an issue where large numbers of portal visits would be added to save files, greatly increasing the save size and impeding the ability to save the game.
- Prevented the terrain editor draining in charge when editing empty voxels
- Prevented players being able to edit terrain outside their base radius for free while standing inside their base
- Fixed responses made to Artemis and Apollo at times being incorrectly tracked
- Prevented players being blocked from progressing if they decline to enter glyphs into a particular story portal
- Fixed instances where Atlas text was appearing as though it came from an NPC
- Fixed FoV in photo mode showing degrees as a temperature
- The discovery screen will now show images from a larger number of visited waypoints
- Added a placeholder image in cases where a waypoint image is not available
- Allowed scrolling of names on the discovery page which are too long to be displayed
- Fixed a graphical issue where a blur effect would be applied while teleporting
- Improved prioritization of systems you have teleported from when listing your most recent teleport locations
- Altered teleporters in space stations to allow players to teleport directly to other stations as well as to their base
- Improved ordering of icons on the galactic map to more accurately indicate missions and system information
- Increased maximum number of paths which can be rendered in the galactic map
- Improved appearance of the message displayed when your starship is out of range
- Fixed warning symbol on broken tech appearing too small
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused glyphs not to be awarded correctly
- Fixed an issue in tutorial messaging when you repair your pulse drive but nothing else before entering your ship
- Added the amount of units you will earn for a discovery to the Analysis Visor interface
- Added correct emotion animations for various interactions with NPCs
- Fixed an issue when claiming a new base location (which caused base NPCs to stop responding)
