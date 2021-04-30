No Man's Sky Update 3.38 Patch Notes Detail Stability, UI Improvements
The latest hot fix for No Man's Sky: Expeditions brings some welcome tweaks to game stability and usability.
No Man's Sky's latest patch just went live, and it brings with it some welcome tweaks to the player experience. In the new hotfix, developer Hello Games incorporates a variety of changes, including stability improvements, bug fixes, and some minor UI updates.
Specifically, the patch aims to solve a number of issues introduced in No Man's Sky's latest big update, titled Expeditions, which launched at the beginning of April. These include instances where the game would crash for players due to bugs in the profanity filter, creature navigation, the Nexus teleporter, and other situations.
Although players have generally enjoyed the Expeditions update, the No Man's Sky subreddit nonetheless indicates that players have been frequently encountering problems. Hello Games has been asking for players to submit bug reports through its site, and the subreddit's thread about issues in Expeditions has gathered several thousand comments.
Since Expeditions launched, players have been digging into the new seasonal multiplayer mode as well as some significant changes to space stations, exploration, and UI. This update is the latest in a series of sweeping gameplay changes that Hello Games has implemented since the game's launch way back in 2016, which have included adding pets, retooling the opening of the game, and incorporating multiplayer.
You can read the complete patch notes from the developer's website below.
Patch 3.38
- Fixed a minor text issue in the Overseer mission log.
- Improved the visibility of player markers when those players are in your fireteam and on the same planet.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.
- Fixed an issue that caused repair missions to automatically complete when the player left the repair site without performing the required maintenance.
- Fixed a PS5-specific crash in the profanity filter.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when receiving an item from another player.
- Improved the display of text when interacting with Communications Stations.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Communications Stations from being reported.
- Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when pulsing towards a marker.
- Fixed a crash in the Nexus teleporter UI.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to the network syncing of interactions.
- Fixed a rare crash related to docking.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite load.
- Fixed a memory related crash seen on Xbox One S.
- Fixed an issue that caused the ship summoning checks to be performed against the current ship, rather than the ship that is being summoned.
- Reduced the number of Communications Stations downloaded at protected locations.
- Fixed a memory leak related to derelict freighters.
- Fixed a crash related to camera behaviours.
- Fixed an issue that could cause camera shake to persist after summoning a ship.
