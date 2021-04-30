No Man's Sky Update 3.38 Patch Notes Detail Stability, UI Improvements

No Man's Sky's latest patch just went live, and it brings with it some welcome tweaks to the player experience. In the new hotfix, developer Hello Games incorporates a variety of changes, including stability improvements, bug fixes, and some minor UI updates.

Specifically, the patch aims to solve a number of issues introduced in No Man's Sky's latest big update, titled Expeditions, which launched at the beginning of April. These include instances where the game would crash for players due to bugs in the profanity filter, creature navigation, the Nexus teleporter, and other situations.

Although players have generally enjoyed the Expeditions update, the No Man's Sky subreddit nonetheless indicates that players have been frequently encountering problems. Hello Games has been asking for players to submit bug reports through its site, and the subreddit's thread about issues in Expeditions has gathered several thousand comments.

Since Expeditions launched, players have been digging into the new seasonal multiplayer mode as well as some significant changes to space stations, exploration, and UI. This update is the latest in a series of sweeping gameplay changes that Hello Games has implemented since the game's launch way back in 2016, which have included adding pets, retooling the opening of the game, and incorporating multiplayer.

You can read the complete patch notes from the developer's website below.

Patch 3.38