No Man's Sky Update 1.38 Released On PS4 And PC, Here Are The Patch Notes
That Analysis Visor just got even more useful.
Patches for No Man's Sky have somewhat slowed down since the flurry that were released in the wake of the big Atlas Rises update in August. But we now have a new one, with developer Hello Games releasing a wide-ranging update, the biggest component of which is a new save system.
As detailed in the update 1.38 patch notes, which you can see in full below, Hello's goal for this new system was to make "managing saves between game modes much easier." Players now have five slots for saves, which your existing files will be moved into. These can be used for any game mode; picking an empty one allows you to select which mode you want to play.
To further manage things, each slot has a pair of sub-slots: one for manual saves and one for auto saves. Manual saves are triggered at save points you build or by interacting with beacons. Automatic saves happen whenever you exit your ship, die, claim a base, or purchase a freighter.
Elsewhere in the patch, you'll now find a wider range of temperatures on dead planets, while weather effects during flight now vary in intensity depending on how high up you are. The Analysis Visor gains some new features, including the ability to see how much longer plants need to finish growing; scan ships to find their class, type, and value from afar; and determine how far away resources are that the Scanner discovers. Additionally, pirates can now show up sooner after entering some systems, and hazard protection is provided when near trade outposts.
A variety of other improvements and bug fixes are also implemented in this update. You can check out the full patch notes below to see everything that's changed. This update is out now for free on PS4 and PC. If you haven't played in recent months, you can check out our rundown of exactly how the Atlas Rises update changed No Man's Sky.
No Man's Sky Update 1.38 Patch Notes
New save system
- You will now be presented with 5 save-game slots (each of which can be used for any game mode). Your existing saves will be mapped into these slots
- Selecting an empty slot will start a new game, allowing you to then pick which game mode to play from the mode select menu
- There are now two sub-slots for each save-game--one for automatic saves and one for manual saves.
- Automatic saves occur when exiting your ship, dying, purchasing a Freighter or claiming a base
- Manual saves occur when interacting with a save point (these can be built from the build menu), or a beacon found on planet surfaces
- Starting a new game with no existing saves will take you directly to mode select
Hello Games says, "If you experience any problems with the new save system, be sure to let us know!"
Improvements & changes
- Made the temperature range of dead planets more varied
- In-flight weather effects now vary in strength based on height
- The Analysis Visor can now be used to scan farm plants and see the remaining growth time
- Analysis Visor can scan ships to determine their class, type and value at a distance
- The Analysis Visor can be used to see the approximate distance of resources discovered with the Scanner
- Added error message when no outpost is found by the economy scanner
- Added the ability to skip black bars when discovering a planet or solar system
- Prevented the cursor being reset to the center of the page as you switch between pause menus
- Trade outposts now provide hazard protection
- Added a chance for pirates to spawn earlier than usual when a player warps into a certain systems, to add more variety to exploration and trading
- Galactic map now respects user mouse sensitivity settings
- Galactic map now respects user control inversion settings
- Prevented trade terminals having a negative quantity of stock
- Made trading terminal stock values replenish over time
- Separated stock levels for trading posts and space stations in the same system
- Lush biomes in survival mode now occasionally exist without an aggressive sentinel presence
- Reduced cursor UI slowdown when using a pad
- Improved NPC ship target selection in space battles, prevented them reacting to accidental player fire
- Added exotic ship audio for AI and NPC ships
- Added ability to transfer items to and from containers in your base or freighter
- Added tooltip text to explain the planet icons on the discovery page
- Added ability to sell items from ship cargo slots at terminals
- Storms on humid/lush planets are no longer toxic; humid/lush planets now have a chance of their rain being very hot. Note: no new storms have been added, and the frequency of storms has not been adjusted. Humid planets that previously had freezing rain storms in 1.3 have had that storm type changes to heated rain.
- Added ability to transfer items from cargo slots during maintenance interactions
- Improved trading by giving NPCs independent stock levels
- Made NPCs who give directions refer to a wider spread of locations
- Added ability to rebind the discard key
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where some delivery missions would continuously tell players to visit other systems
- Fixed an issue where the requirements to complete some missions could change as you spoke to NPCs
- Fixed scaling issues with creature feeding icons
- Fixed an issue where mining units would occasionally incorrectly produce Heridium
- Prevented mining units being placed inside each other
- Fixed an issue where base parts, including storage containers, built outside the base building radius in unlimited building mode would not be transferred when the player moved to a new base
- Fixed an issue where storm-prone planets could be labelled as 'Mild.' Storm frequency has not been adjusted--the text should now more accurately describe weather conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the terrain manipulator audio would occasionally continue after terrain editing completed
- Fixed an issue where the terrain manipulator hologram would remain in one location after subtracting from the terrain
- Fixed an issue where the terrain manipulator would occasionally create longer lines than intended
- Fixed an issue where the ship crosshair would appear at incorrect times
- Fixed the Upload All button on the discovery page not deactivating after being used
- Corrected button prompts in the ship combat wiki
- Restored Spectral Class to the galaxy map text
- Prevented users occasionally falling outside the trading post platform when exiting their ship
- Prevented traders from attacking pirates which are far out of their range
- Fixed an issue where NPC ships would stop outside the entrance of freighters and space stations in systems with no trade routes
- Fixed an issue where smaller freighters and containers could not be destroyed
Corrected Roamer and Rover inventories appearing incorrectly in the transfer window
- Added protection to allow the Mind Arc step of the Artemis story to be completed even if a player deletes their base
- Fixed issue where a blue eye icon would occasionally appear over the crosshair
- Fixed an issue where the Space Anomaly could remain in the player's home system indefinitely
- Fixed an issue with dismantling tech on ship compare screens not correctly destroying the tech
- Fixed an issue where unbinding a key would exit the control menu
- Fixed an issue where selecting a new key binding could accidentally result in it being set to a mouse button
- Fixed an issue where the Space Anomaly mission had no objective text in the log.
- Fixed an issue where some players who should have been able to restart distant missions were unable to do so
- Fixed an issue which could cause excess stacked inventory items to be lost
