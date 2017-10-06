No Man's Sky Update 1.38 Released On PS4 And PC, Here Are The Patch Notes

Patches for No Man's Sky have somewhat slowed down since the flurry that were released in the wake of the big Atlas Rises update in August. But we now have a new one, with developer Hello Games releasing a wide-ranging update, the biggest component of which is a new save system.

As detailed in the update 1.38 patch notes, which you can see in full below, Hello's goal for this new system was to make "managing saves between game modes much easier." Players now have five slots for saves, which your existing files will be moved into. These can be used for any game mode; picking an empty one allows you to select which mode you want to play.

To further manage things, each slot has a pair of sub-slots: one for manual saves and one for auto saves. Manual saves are triggered at save points you build or by interacting with beacons. Automatic saves happen whenever you exit your ship, die, claim a base, or purchase a freighter.

Elsewhere in the patch, you'll now find a wider range of temperatures on dead planets, while weather effects during flight now vary in intensity depending on how high up you are. The Analysis Visor gains some new features, including the ability to see how much longer plants need to finish growing; scan ships to find their class, type, and value from afar; and determine how far away resources are that the Scanner discovers. Additionally, pirates can now show up sooner after entering some systems, and hazard protection is provided when near trade outposts.

A variety of other improvements and bug fixes are also implemented in this update. You can check out the full patch notes below to see everything that's changed. This update is out now for free on PS4 and PC. If you haven't played in recent months, you can check out our rundown of exactly how the Atlas Rises update changed No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky Update 1.38 Patch Notes

New save system

You will now be presented with 5 save-game slots (each of which can be used for any game mode). Your existing saves will be mapped into these slots

Selecting an empty slot will start a new game, allowing you to then pick which game mode to play from the mode select menu

There are now two sub-slots for each save-game--one for automatic saves and one for manual saves. Automatic saves occur when exiting your ship, dying, purchasing a Freighter or claiming a base Manual saves occur when interacting with a save point (these can be built from the build menu), or a beacon found on planet surfaces

Starting a new game with no existing saves will take you directly to mode select

Hello Games says, "If you experience any problems with the new save system, be sure to let us know!"

Improvements & changes

Made the temperature range of dead planets more varied

In-flight weather effects now vary in strength based on height

The Analysis Visor can now be used to scan farm plants and see the remaining growth time

Analysis Visor can scan ships to determine their class, type and value at a distance

The Analysis Visor can be used to see the approximate distance of resources discovered with the Scanner

Added error message when no outpost is found by the economy scanner

Added the ability to skip black bars when discovering a planet or solar system

Prevented the cursor being reset to the center of the page as you switch between pause menus

Trade outposts now provide hazard protection

Added a chance for pirates to spawn earlier than usual when a player warps into a certain systems, to add more variety to exploration and trading

Galactic map now respects user mouse sensitivity settings

Galactic map now respects user control inversion settings

Prevented trade terminals having a negative quantity of stock

Made trading terminal stock values replenish over time

Separated stock levels for trading posts and space stations in the same system

Lush biomes in survival mode now occasionally exist without an aggressive sentinel presence

Reduced cursor UI slowdown when using a pad

Improved NPC ship target selection in space battles, prevented them reacting to accidental player fire

Added exotic ship audio for AI and NPC ships

Added ability to transfer items to and from containers in your base or freighter

Added tooltip text to explain the planet icons on the discovery page

Added ability to sell items from ship cargo slots at terminals

Storms on humid/lush planets are no longer toxic; humid/lush planets now have a chance of their rain being very hot. Note: no new storms have been added, and the frequency of storms has not been adjusted. Humid planets that previously had freezing rain storms in 1.3 have had that storm type changes to heated rain.

Added ability to transfer items from cargo slots during maintenance interactions

Improved trading by giving NPCs independent stock levels

Made NPCs who give directions refer to a wider spread of locations

Added ability to rebind the discard key

Bug fixes