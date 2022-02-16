No Man's Sky Sentinel Update Out Now, With Complete Combat Overhaul

No Man's Sky is a game that has been no stranger to updates, ever since it initially launched in 2016. This time around, developer Hello Games has offered players the Sentinel update. The update features even more of what they want to see, with a complete combat overhaul, the ability to have their own drone to take care of, and more.

Announced alongside its release, the Sentinel update is also going to allow players to have their own mech-friend, by letting the exo-mech take the form of a full-on robot with the use of an AI core. Exciting, right? Not only this, but the update includes an overhaul of weapon systems, even more lore, and brand-new Sentinel enemies with new combat behavior.

No Man's Sky is a game that thrives off of the exploration possibilities it has, and with every update, the title seems to add more avenues for ways in which players can explore, craft, build, and fight. With a drone of your own to reprogram and call a friend, alongside your mech-friend, and your pets across various galaxies, players' of No Man's Sky now might be a little less lonely, too.

No Man's Sky is also free-to-play, available via Game Pass, and will be supported by the Steam Deck, too. As the update sees the introduction of brand-new visual effects for the multi-tool, a high-powered jetpack, and a flamethrower all to look forward to, now is a better time than ever to jump into No Man's Sky.