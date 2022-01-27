No Man's Sky Devs Bring Joe Danger Back to iOS, Thanks To A Player's Letter

No Man's Sky devs Hello Games' first game, Joe Danger, has returned to iOS systems in a new and remastered form. Previously, due to incompatibility with Apple's evolving operating system guidelines over the years, Joe Danger stopped working on iOS devices.

But thanks to one person's heartfelt fan mail, Hello Games decided to revive the platform-slash-racing game. Sean Murray, Hello Games' founder, took to Twitter to share the letter they received from the parent of a child with autism. The writer told the studio how important Joe Danger was to their kid, stating, "Joe Danger has allowed Jack to interact and have fun with friends and family alike… As a parent, it's hard to put into words the feeling I get seeing the pure joy on Jack's face."

"Not only has Joe Danger helped Jack with friends, but it has become an important coping mechanism for him, " they continued and concluded the letter by asking the devs if there was any way to get Joe Danger working on Apple's newer operating systems.

The letter struck a chord with Hello Games, with Murray stating, "This mail broke our hearts and made us want to set things right." The studio ended up spending time remastering the Joe Danger games, and the resultant new updates are free to download for existing owners. For those who don't own the Joe Danger games, the remastered Action Pack--which includes Joe Danger and Joe Danger Infinity--costs around $3.

Murray also recounted the studio's history, noting that while No Man's Sky made Hello Games famous, Joe Danger is where they got their start, and they're proud to give "Joe the happy life he deserves." The remastered version of Joe Danger has higher-res graphics, better frame rates, and ProMotion and Gamepad support.