No Man's Sky Devs Bring Joe Danger Back to iOS, Thanks To A Player's Letter

Fan mail resuscitated the game.

By on

Comments

No Man's Sky devs Hello Games' first game, Joe Danger, has returned to iOS systems in a new and remastered form. Previously, due to incompatibility with Apple's evolving operating system guidelines over the years, Joe Danger stopped working on iOS devices.

But thanks to one person's heartfelt fan mail, Hello Games decided to revive the platform-slash-racing game. Sean Murray, Hello Games' founder, took to Twitter to share the letter they received from the parent of a child with autism. The writer told the studio how important Joe Danger was to their kid, stating, "Joe Danger has allowed Jack to interact and have fun with friends and family alike… As a parent, it's hard to put into words the feeling I get seeing the pure joy on Jack's face."

Click To Unmute
  1. Gran Turismo 7 - Find Your Line Trailer
  2. PS Plus February Game Revealed… Let The Crumpocalypse Begin | GameSpot News
  3. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PS4 vs PS5 Graphics Comparison
  4. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Video Review
  5. History of Pokémon Games (Mainline Series)
  6. Crysis 4 (Working Title) Announcement Trailer
  7. Elder Scrolls Online - High Isle Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  8. Apex Legends: Defiance Launch Trailer
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Aftermath: Fast Pace Battles Trailer
  10. Summertime Madness - Extended Release Trailer
  11. Two Point Campus | PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW!
  12. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Major Update Announcement

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Joe Danger Touch - Launch Trailer

"Not only has Joe Danger helped Jack with friends, but it has become an important coping mechanism for him, " they continued and concluded the letter by asking the devs if there was any way to get Joe Danger working on Apple's newer operating systems.

The letter struck a chord with Hello Games, with Murray stating, "This mail broke our hearts and made us want to set things right." The studio ended up spending time remastering the Joe Danger games, and the resultant new updates are free to download for existing owners. For those who don't own the Joe Danger games, the remastered Action Pack--which includes Joe Danger and Joe Danger Infinity--costs around $3.

Murray also recounted the studio's history, noting that while No Man's Sky made Hello Games famous, Joe Danger is where they got their start, and they're proud to give "Joe the happy life he deserves." The remastered version of Joe Danger has higher-res graphics, better frame rates, and ProMotion and Gamepad support.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Joe Danger
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)