No Man's Sky Coming To PlayStation VR 2

No Man's Sky is coming to PlayStation VR 2. The announcement was made during Sony's PlayStation State of Play, alongside some first-person action from the game.

The announcement was revealed along with a short clip of the player launching out of a space port inside their spaceship. That was followed up with some first-person action planet side, shooting at a robot before a massive space worm erupted from the ground.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Founder of Hello Games Sean Murray provided a little more detail about No Man's Sky for PSVR 2. The post primarily discussed how aspects of the game were redesigned for VR when it launched on the original PSVR, but that the new version will take advantage of the both the PS5 and PSVR2 hardware. The game will also make use of the new Sense controllers for the headset, when it launches.

There was no release date for No Man's Sky for PSVR 2, nor was it stated if this version would be available to PS5 players who already own the game.