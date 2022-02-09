No Man's Sky Coming To Nintendo Switch This Summer
You can take the infinite reaches of space with you wherever you go later this year.
The space exploration game No Man's Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch. The port was announced during the February 9 2022 Nintendo Direct presentation, with a trailer accenting its portability. It also promised that the Switch version will include the past five years of updates, which have radically altered and improved the game since the original release.
