No Immediate Plans For A New Burnout, Despite Studio Hopes

Though Need For Speed: Unbound developer Criterion Games hopes to return to Burnout someday, a new game is not coming anytime soon.

By on

Comments

After several years of inactivity, the Need For Speed series is set to return very soon with a new game called Unbound. However, there's one high-profile racing franchise that apparently won't be roaring back to life anytime soon: Burnout.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Unbound developer Criterion Games confirmed that it's not currently working on a Burnout reboot, and that it's unlikely to in the near future. Creative director Kieran Crimmins told Eurogamer that Burnout and Need For Speed are the two franchises that the studio has the "most passion" for. He also said that working on such a project would be "really fun."

Click To Unmute
  1. The Witcher Remake To Be Fully Open World | GameSpot News
  2. The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
  3. Marvel's Midnight Suns Everything To Know
  4. Pokemon GO - Season 9: Mythical Wishes is here!
  5. Dead Island 2 - Meet the Slayers: Amy
  6. Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Teaser
  7. Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
  8. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters - Techmarine Class Spotlight
  9. W40K: Inquisitor | Sororitas Class - Release Trailer
  10. Fall Guys - World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
  11. Nico TV - Prequel Shorts | Marvel's Midnight Suns
  12. SCAR: The SOCOM Rifle that became a Fortnite Icon - Loadout

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Need for Speed Unbound - Speed Race Gameplay

Though the studio first became famous for its Burnout series in the early 2000's, Criterion has now worked on the Need For Speed franchise for longer than it did on the racing series that made it famous. (Criterion's first Need For Speed, Hot Pursuit, came out in 2010; the initial run of Burnout games spanned from 2001 to 2011.) The last core entry in the series, Burnout Paradise, came out in 2009 to wide acclaim.

Need For Speed Unbound, the first entry in the series in three years, releases on December 2. It features a unique cel-shaded art style that contrasts with the photorealistic art style of previous Need For Speed games.

Best PS4 Racing Games For 2021
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)