No Immediate Plans For A New Burnout, Despite Studio Hopes

After several years of inactivity, the Need For Speed series is set to return very soon with a new game called Unbound. However, there's one high-profile racing franchise that apparently won't be roaring back to life anytime soon: Burnout.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Unbound developer Criterion Games confirmed that it's not currently working on a Burnout reboot, and that it's unlikely to in the near future. Creative director Kieran Crimmins told Eurogamer that Burnout and Need For Speed are the two franchises that the studio has the "most passion" for. He also said that working on such a project would be "really fun."

Though the studio first became famous for its Burnout series in the early 2000's, Criterion has now worked on the Need For Speed franchise for longer than it did on the racing series that made it famous. (Criterion's first Need For Speed, Hot Pursuit, came out in 2010; the initial run of Burnout games spanned from 2001 to 2011.) The last core entry in the series, Burnout Paradise, came out in 2009 to wide acclaim.

Need For Speed Unbound, the first entry in the series in three years, releases on December 2. It features a unique cel-shaded art style that contrasts with the photorealistic art style of previous Need For Speed games.